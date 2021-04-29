PORTLAND — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden plans to hold three online town halls for residents of five counties Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2, according to a press release.
The live online town halls hosted by People’s Town Hall will be for residents of Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wasco counties.
The town hall for Wallowa County will be at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, and in conjunction with Umatilla and Union counties.
To participate, visit www.facebook.com/events/305968164273859/. To submit a question to Wyden beforehand, visit https://tinyurl.com/questionwyden.
Wyden has held 970 in-person town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. Wyden has postponed in-person town halls until there are clear-cut public health guidelines that a large open-to-all public meeting poses no unusual health risk for Oregonians. After the pandemic that began in March 2020 required Wyden’s town halls to go virtual, he has continued to hold regional and county virtual town halls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.