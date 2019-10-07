Portland – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will hold town halls in Wheeler, Grant, Harney and Wallowa counties.
In Wallowa County, Wyden will hold his Town Hall meeting Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1:30 p.m. at the Senior Center, Community Connection, 702 NW First St., Enterprise.
In fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of the state’s 36 counties, Wyden has held 950 town halls statewide – including 37 so far this year.
“I believe strongly that open-to-all town halls provide essential opportunities to get ideas from Oregonians on reducing prescription drug prices, building on rural Oregon’s strengths and any other topic,” said Wyden, who this year won a second straight MVP award from the Town Hall Project for holding the most town halls of any senator in 2018.
“Listening to people in every nook and cranny of our state is essential to putting democracy into action locally and finding solutions that work for Eastern Oregon and nationwide,” he said.
Wyden's eastern Oregon town hall schedule is:
Sunday, Oct. 6
Wheeler County: 2:30 pm, Mitchell School, 340 SE High St, Mitchell
Monday, Oct. 7
Grant County: 9 am, Prairie City School new gym, 740 Overholt, Prairie City
Harney County: 1:30 pm, Burns High School, 1100 Oregon Ave, Burns
Saturday, Oct. 12
Wallowa County: 1:30 pm, Senior Center Community Connection, 702 NW First St., Enterprise
