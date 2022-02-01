ENTERPRISE — Two $1,400 scholarships were awarded Thursday, Jan. 27, by the Wallowa County Stockgrowers to youths in the process of building their own cattle herds.
Devin Schreiber, who attends Joseph Charter School, and Alisha Melville, who attends Enterprise High School, each received the scholarships, according to Stockgrowers Vice President Deanna DeMelo.
The scholarships are to purchase bred heifers to either begin or add to the youths’ herds.
DeMelo said they also each received $350 from the Wallowa County Haygrowers to help feed the animals during their first year.
The presentations were made during the annual dinner put on by the Stockgrowers and the Wallowa County Agricultural Resource Foundation. The foundation regularly awards scholarships to youths in agriculture-related college classes.
Last year, DeMelo said, the group awarded two scholarships, although she did not have the recipients’ names or the amounts.
She said nearly 100 people attended the dinner enjoying prime rib and a dessert auction. The COVID-19 pandemic appeared to have cut attendance at the annual function, she said.
“There were probably a few less people than usual,” DeMelo said. “We had a lot of pies to get rid of. There’s usually a couple more tables there.”
John Williams of the Stockgrowers said they raised more than $8,000 to go toward scholarships over the course of the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.