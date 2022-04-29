ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County took another step toward helping its young people prepare for the working world Wednesday, April 27, at the annual Career Fair it holds at the Cloverleaf Hall.
“It’s a collaborative effort between the county, the ESD and Wallowa Resources and a lot of interested parties,” said Lindsay Miller, youth education manager for Wallowa Resources.
She and Jori Journigan, career connected learning coordinator for the Wallowa County Education Service District, were two of the main organizers of the event.
“It was definitely a success. More people than I even hoped were able to come and set up,” Journigan said. “Their displays were really fun. … I saw a lot of good conversations happening between students and employers and it met our goal of exposing students to different career options and local employers. That was important.”
She said this was the first such career fair in recent memory.
“It was part of a set of career learning or development initiatives we’re putting in place,” she said. “We have a job shadow program and an internship program to implement more ways to get students to think about their futures and get students prepared for careers after high school.”
More than 30 potential employers and representatives of institutions of higher learning had tables set up in the hall manned by more than 50 adults to discuss career opportunities with an estimated 100-plus high school students from throughout the county.
Brooke Pace, communications and public relations director for Wallowa Memorial Hospital, was pleased with the response she got from some of the youths she visited with.
“It was great. People don’t always know what’s available at the hospital,” Pace said. “They think you have to be a doctor or a nurse, but that isn’t so.”
The potential employers were divided into 10 categories: agriculture, food and natural resources; architecture and construction, the arts, A/V technology and communications; business management and administration; finance; health science; hospitality and tourism; human services; information technology; and manufacturing.
Representatives from colleges and universities also were there, including Eastern Oregon University, the University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College, Blue Mountain Community College and Treasure Valley Community College.
The students came in groups from the various high schools in the county, and were mostly sophomores and juniors, Journigan said, although there were some seniors and GED candidates.
“I was amazed at the turnout today,” Journigan said. “It was awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.