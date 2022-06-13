JOSEPH — There were mixed opinions during a public hearing on a zone change and partition request Thursday, June 2, during the regular meeting of the Joseph City Council.
“That was the hot-topic issue for the council meeting,” said Brock Eckstein, pro-tem city administrator, during a June 10 interview. “Many people showed up and most weren’t in favor of rezoning it as commercial.”
The request by Andy McKee, of Josf LLC, was to rezone the lot across Lake Street from the Joseph Community Events Center from residential to commercial and to partition the lot, separating a large former playing field from a former school now used by the U.S. Forest Service.
McKee hopes to see a Winding Waters medical clinic constructed there, Eckstein said. The owner hopes to see the Forest Service continue its use of the former school.
“Those who were opposed to the zoning change were not against a clinic going in there and they wanted McKee to get a conditional-use permit” for the clinic, Eckstein said.
He said about 10-15 people spoke at the hearing, with most being against rezoning the lot to commercial. Several were in favor of the commercial designation, as they believe Joseph can use more commercial space, he said.
However, he added, those against the zoning change were concerned it would open the doors to just any type of commercial interest if the clinic should close.
The council approved the partition of the property and asked McKee to apply for a conditional use permit.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a rate increase request submitted by Rahn’s Disposal. A spokesman for Rahn’s said the increase is because of a recently approved increase in tipping fees at the county landfill, which raises the cost to Rahn’s. The actual amount for the various fees is available at the city’s website.
• Approved a request for a street closure for the Chief Joseph Days parade on July 29.
• Tabled a request for donations for the Joseph Mountain Jubilee after a presentation by Tammy Kruger. Eckstein said it was tabled because the council needs to establish a policy on such donations.
“Their main concern is organizations ask for donations and (the city) doesn’t really have a policy in place,” he said. “In the future, they’ll know how to address that properly.”
• Heard a presentation on Music on Main by the Joseph Chamber of Commerce. The council was informed the event won’t require street closure because it will be in different location than in the past and will be held in the strip mall courtyard near City Hall.
• Agreed to publish a request for proposals for a municipal judge. The city charter calls for a judge so can it process ordinance infractions. The plan is to fill the vacant position.
• Agreed to hold a special meeting June 27 to approve the budget for the year that begins July 1.
• Approved a request for a beer and wine liquor license for the Cheyenne Café.
• Scheduled the next regular monthly meeting for July 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.