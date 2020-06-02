Oregon Department of Agriculture meteorologist Pete Parsons has forecast a normal to cool summer, with less than normal precipitation, in his long-term outlook for June, July, and August.
The prognosis, based upon ocean temperatures, predicted jet-stream variations and historical analogue years, indicates that in northeast Oregon, June should have normal to slightly warmer temperatures, with about 85% of normal precipitation and the possibility of several short spells of hot weather. July brings slightly above normal temperatures as well, with about 71% of normal precipitation and also an increased probability of dry lightning storms. Dry weather continues through August, with only about 36% of normal precipitation in northeast Oregon. Temperatures should be normal to slightly cooler. Statewide, August is likely to be very dry, with only 20% of normal precipitation in the Klamath Mountains, and 25% of normal along the Oregon coast, but 77% of normal in the Klamath basin.
Parsons also said that there is an increasing chance Oregon’s winter weather may be driven by a La Nina event that could bring an extended cold and wet season to northeastern Oregon.
