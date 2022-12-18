May 17: Wallowa County voters cast 2,554 votes in the primary election. Winning candidates in the county tallies include Democrat Ron Wyden and Republican Darin Harbick for the U.S. Senate; Democrat Joe Yellin and Republican Cliff Bentz for the U.S. House and Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan for Oregon governor.
May 18: The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners lays the groundwork for a new Wallowa County Road Service District.
The commissioners voted to take advantage of a new law approved by the Oregon Legislature that allows counties to direct the state Department of Revenue to deposit federal money that ordinarily would go into the county Road Fund into the Road Service District instead. In essence, having such a road district in place would allow the county to bank additional federal money into its general fund. The proposal must be approved by voters in the November election.
May 25: Coming off one of the driest and hottest summers in recorded history, Wallowa County and much of Northeast Oregon benefits from a recent run of wet, cool weather.
Cooler, wetter weather in April and to begin May has helped improve conditions in northern portions of Oregon. Nevertheless, Wallowa County has areas of moderate, severe and extreme drought, according to the latest drought monitor released May 17.
May 25: As the tourism season begins with Memorial Day weekend, Wallowa County is set to rebound from the hindrances of the COVID-19 pandemic that put a dent in it over the past couple of years. Representatives of business organizations in the county express optimism that the coming season will be profitable and active.
“It’s looking to be a very busy tourist season,” said Jennifer Piper, executive director of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce. “This area continues to be popular destination for people to get away.”
May 28: The 2022 season of the Wallowa County Farmers Market marks its 20th anniversary.
It was in 2002 that the late Beth Gibans, a local organic producer, and a few others had the idea for a market that would feature fresh, locally sourced produce for sale and include artisans and craftsmen offering their products to visitors and community members.
This year, the market is back without the COVID restrictions of the past two years. The first day of the market is Saturday, May 28.
Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
