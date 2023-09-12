ENTERPRISE — U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz believes that a federal government shutdown on Oct. 1 is likely as members of the right-wing Freedom Caucus demand additional cuts in the budget.
"If I were betting, right now I would say that the government's going to be shut down," Bentz told an audience of about 40 people who gathered on Thursday, Sept. 7 for a town hall meeting at Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
"I hope it doesn't," said Bentz, a Republican who represents Oregon's 2nd Congressional District, which includes Wallowa County. "I do not support government shutdowns. I understand why the Freedom Caucus wants to do it, because they want to bring to the attention of America the fact that we're spending too much money and they think this is the only way to do it." But, he said, "I think there are better ways" to make the case that federal spending needs to be trimmed.
The congressman said the roughly 30 members of the Freedom Caucus have demanded additional cuts to budget legislation such as the Farm Bill, which already has absorbed cuts. And considering the narrow majority Republicans hold in the House, the members of the caucus may be able to block approval of those bills — and also could block passage of a continuing resolution, which could fund the government temporarily.
With only about three weeks left before the end of the federal government's fiscal year, Bentz warned that predicting the fate of any of the 11 remaining appropriations bills was a "moving target."
But he said to expect spending cuts to the Farm Bill. "Nobody wants to cut it, but it will be cut, to a certain extent," he said.
That could have an outsized impact on a mostly rural county such as Wallowa, which he said collects about $17 million in federal money each year, not including payments for programs such as Social Security and Medicare.
On other topics:
• In response to a question about wolves, Bentz said he is working on efforts to change the Endangered Species Act, work that includes asking why wolves are listed as endangered, "when they don't need to be."
• On a related point, Bentz said that the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act have been used as tools to block changes in forest-management policies that could get workers into the woods to remove the built-up fuels that can drive wildfires. "It's a challenge to change the Endangered Species Act, but we're going to give it a go," he said. He added that at some point the federal government might need to provide wildfire insurance in much the same way it offers flood insurance.
• Bentz agreed with a questioner that the price of prescription medicines is too high. "Are drugs overpriced? Are they ever," he said. But he added that drug manufacturers invest heavily in developing prescription drugs. "These drugs are multibillion-dollar gambles," he said. Negotiations between the government and drug manufacturers to control drug prices could result in a lack of incentive by those companies to develop new medications, he said.
• He defended his vote against the so-called PACT Act, which expands and extends eligibility for health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances such as the smoke from burn pits. He said his objection to the bill was budgetary — the bill made the spending on the bill mandatory, instead of discretionary, which allowed additional federal spending in other areas. The bill passed the House over these objections from some Republicans, was passed by the Senate, and never returned to the House for another vote; if it had, Bentz said, "we all would have voted for it." He added that he has backed legislation for veterans 95% of the time during his three years in Congress.
• On immigration, Bentz said that the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border was "a disaster," and blamed Biden administration policies on asylum for allowing migrants into the United States with lengthy waits before their cases can be adjudicated. In response to a later question, he outlined the complexity of the issue by noting that the agricultural community is "hugely dependent" on people who are working in the state without legal permission. "The challenge is how in the world do we slow that 150,000, 250,000 people coming across the border each month if we don't address all of these issues? It's extremely difficult."
• He said he expected the House Republican leadership to move ahead in the next few weeks with an effort to impeach President Joseph Biden. Some of those efforts could center on the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. "What the Biden administration did was unforgivable in many ways," he said. But he said that any impeachment inquiry should be based on facts: "I'm a lawyer, I'm very careful and cautious to try to find the facts first and then proceed, as opposed to just jumping into things."
• He said he opposes efforts to remove dams on the Snake River in order to boost salmon runs. He said more research needs to be done on the challenges salmon face in the Pacific Ocean: "I want to save the fish runs, too, for all kinds of reasons," he said. "But I don't think it's the dams. They're undoubtedly having some impact. ... The most important thing we could be doing is trying to figure out what in the world is killing those fish in the ocean."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.