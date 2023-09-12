Bentz town hall 9-7-23

Rep. Cliff Bentz addresses 40 or so people at a town hall meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Enterprise. Bentz, a Republican who represents Oregon's 2nd Congressional District, said he thought a federal government shutdown was likely.

 Mike McInally/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz believes that a federal government shutdown on Oct. 1 is likely as members of the right-wing Freedom Caucus demand additional cuts in the budget.

"If I were betting, right now I would say that the government's going to be shut down," Bentz told an audience of about 40 people who gathered on Thursday, Sept. 7 for a town hall meeting at Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.

