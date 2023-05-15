Members of the Joseph City Council appear to be leaning toward asking city voters to either ban or place a two-year moratorium on psilocybin services in the November 2024 election.

The council took up the issue at its work meeting on Wednesday, May 10. The council cannot take any official action at a work session.

Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com

Tags

Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can email him at mmcinally@wallowa.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.