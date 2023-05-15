Members of the Joseph City Council appear to be leaning toward asking city voters to either ban or place a two-year moratorium on psilocybin services in the November 2024 election.
The council took up the issue at its work meeting on Wednesday, May 10. The council cannot take any official action at a work session.
Proponents of the hallucinogen psilocybin point to research suggesting that the substance could have a huge role to play in treating mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.
In 2020, voters passed Measure 109, making Oregon the first state to legalize its use. The measure restricts its use to state-licensed facilities with trained counselors administering the drug. It does not create a market for psilocybin, and possession, consumption and manufacturing of the drug outside licensed facilities remain illegal.
Measure 109 also included an opt-out clause allowing local governments to refer to voters either a two-year moratorium or an outright ban on psilocybin services, but only in statewide general elections. In 2022, Wallowa County voters approved a ban on psilocybin services in the county’s unincorporated areas. Wallowa County was one of 27 counties that referred a ban or moratorium to voters in the November 2022 election.
But the Wallowa County ban doesn't apply to incorporated towns inside the county, so Joseph theoretically is still considered a safe harbor for psilocybin services. To ban or apply a moratorium on psilocybin services inside the city, the council would have to refer a measure to Joseph its voters in a statewide general election, and the next one of those is in November 2024.
In the November 2022 election, such bans or moratoriums were on the ballot in 114 Oregon cities and towns — about half of Oregon's municipalities. In 112 of those cases, voters affirmed the bans or moratoriums.
At the Joseph City Council work session, councilors admitted that they
Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.