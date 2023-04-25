Andy Marcum, who heads Wallowa County's Vegetation Program, would like ...
19 cents per $1,000 of assessed
2002 first approved weed levy. It's been 19 cents for the past decade or 15 years.
Funds my position to manage the program. It distributes those levy funds throughout the county to landowners who are dealing not only with noxious weeds but with dandelions in their yards or thistles in a pasture or even the golf course uses the cost-share program because everybody pays into it. That's the big thing that we try to get across year through ads and articles and whatnot is that it doesn't matter if you have a 100-by-100 square foot yard that you're treating for dandelions or a 500-acre pasture that you're spraying for listed species, everybody qualifies for the cost-share program.
If they go into grain growers and buy a jug of herbicide to go back and treat their yard or if they hire one of our contractors to go spray their yard, they just take that receipt or the invoice from the contractors and I have just a quick one-page form on our website. They fill that out and submit it to me with the invoice or the receipt and we will reimburse half the cost up to $500 from the county. So if the landowner has a $1,000 bill, the county will reimburse half of that.
The last several years, we've been in the $25,000 to $30,000 range that goes out to landowners in the county. We're still trying to jusst raist awareness around that. There's a lot of landowners I talk to who don't realize this program exists or realize that it exists regardless of how much land you own or how much spraying you're doing. So it's there for everybody. We're hoping that this next year will be closer to $35,000 a year and that we keep increasing that every year.
About $175,000 and that's estimated off of our previous year taxes. So with the housing market doing what it's doing, it fluctuates, right, because it goes off of assessed values. So we were just shy of $175,000 this fiscal year so we're going off that same estimate ...
Of that, there's $30,000 of it that goes back to landowners in cost-share. There's another $50,000 of that goes to hire contractors from the county to spray on private land. Then that money also helps me leverage funding from state and federal funds. I write grants utilizing that as match. This year, I'm brining in another $50,000 for noxious weed treatment that landowners in the county don't have to pay for. There's more than half of that money that goes directly bakc into land in Wallowa County.
Right. Then I have to write more grants to leverage other grants. It just take a lot of buy-in because the state and federal money likes landowner buy-in. They like to see that landowners are involved and it really helps us get these funds.
I started with the county in 2019. I took over in 2020.
I don't know if i's interesting ... don't say that. I think just being able to be out, outside, meeting with various types of landowners in the county and teaching people about noxious weed treatment and best ways to manage their land. It's something new pretty much every day. And then I just enjoy being outside in general ... It's not just spraying noxious weeds. We work closely with the Oregon Dept of Ag. We do a lot with biocontrols. Bug releases of different species. We're really excited about some new opportunities that hopefully will be available in the next couple of years for some high-listed noxious weed species we have in the county. The long-term treatment plan for some of these weed species is going to be (using) biocontrols on the ground to help us control them.
Not necessarily Extension. Everybody goes through the Department of Ag on biocontrols ... to get those bugs out on the ground.
I would say that it's one thing that regardless of where you're from, folks can rally around noxious weed control. People do have an understanding of the economics and you know ... the impact that it is, not only financially but on the ground in general. But there has been a huge influx of property changeover and people moving in who may not necessarily understand those impacts. That's why it's importnt for us to have our booths at the fair, the Watershed Festival that Wallowa Resource puts on and to put out oor flyers and brochures throughout the county just so we're reaching those new people who are either moving here or visiting or whatever it may be that everybody gets a chance to see and understnading what the impacts of noxious weed can be if left unmanaged.
Oh, yeah. They're always going, for sure.
Yeah, it has. And it goes back to what I said, regardless of where you're from or what you believe, pretty much everybody rallies around this levy in Wallowa County because we want to keep Wallowa County as green as we can.
