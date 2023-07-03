Gail Hillock becomes emotional when she talks about the many service quilts the Wallowa
County Quilters Guild has made over the years for veterans, babies, people who have lost
everything in a fire and now, quilts for children going into foster care.
Hillock said that with the fire quilts, “the presentation is usually one on one, “ as opposed to a
public presentation. She said each member of the family who has lost belongings in a fire
receives a quilt. She related a story of one occasion when she presented a quilt to someone who
had experienced a fire. The woman said the quilt, “looked like the one her grandmother had
made her, but which she had lost in the fire.” Hillock said they both cried.
The guild’s storage unit was broken into in April and the group lost a lot of the fire quilts in the
robbery. She said the group was given “a beautiful quilt as a donation” to begin rebuilding the
supply of quilts. The guild has also received several donations of cash and fabric to help replace
what was stolen. There have been no new leads or information about the break-in or who may
have been responsible.
Hillock said the group stays in contact with the hospital to ensure every baby born receives a
new quilt. She said the hospital has a dedicated closet where the baby quilts are kept, and each
parent is able to pick out the quilt they want for their baby. She said she was at the hospital when
her son, Andy’s, baby was born and saw as he picked out the quilt for his baby. Later Hillock
found out the quilt her son picked was made by her sister. “It was pretty cool,” she said to
witness a new dad pick out a quilt and know that a member of the family made it.
The guild tries to present an honor quilt to every veteran in the county. The process is ongoing,
said Hillock and usually the veterans who need quilts are discovered through word of mouth. “If
we hear of a veteran, we haven’t given a quilt to, we put them on the list,” she said.
Veterans can choose the size of their quilt. Some want throw-style quilts and others like having a
bed size quilt, she explained. Some quilts are presented to veterans during special presentations
“around special dates,” such as Veteran’s Day, said Hillock. Each quilt is “always different, there
are no rules to it. Sometimes there are gold panels we build around,” she said, and the fabric of
the quilt is red, white, and blue. Hillock remembers one presentation where invited vets were
able to walk around finished quilts on display and choose their own quilt.
The guild has a new service quilt program. It has added quilts for children going into foster care
through the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program.
“Any foster child is going to be given a quilt, so they have something of their own, said Hillock.
This is the first year for the program, of giving quilts through the CASA program, and she said
so far just a few quilts have been given to foster children.
The guild dedicates certain days to work on each type of quilt. “There are baby quilt days and
honor quilt days, but we also work on them at home. I just love working on the dedicated quilts.
What I love, especially when I know who it’s for. It’s a great feeling—going to a new baby,”
said Hillock.
Hillock wants people to know that the group has fun and that, “our sole purpose is to make
service quilts for the community, and we’re always open to new members.”
The Wallowa County Quilt Guild has made approximately 250 quilts for the community, all
distributed free of charge. If you know a veteran who would like a quilt, you can contact Gail
Hillock at the Prairie Creek Quilt shop, Enterprise or by calling 541-426-3900.
