The senior United States senator from the state of Oregon believes that Eastern Oregon residents have a point when they say their voices aren't being heard on the western side of the Cascade Mountains.

"I don't think people in Eastern Oregon are off-base," Sen. Ron Wyden said during a lively town hall meeting Sunday, June 25 in Joseph.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.