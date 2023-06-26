The senior United States senator from the state of Oregon believes that Eastern Oregon residents have a point when they say their voices aren't being heard on the western side of the Cascade Mountains.
"I don't think people in Eastern Oregon are off-base," Sen. Ron Wyden said during a lively town hall meeting Sunday, June 25 in Joseph.
But he also pointed to work he's spearheading in other parts of Oregon as offering a framework to possibly close a growing gap between the rural and urban areas of the state.
The topic was just one of many that came up during Wyden's Sunday town hall, which drew about 75 people on a sunny afternoon to The Place in Joseph.
Asked whether he supported breaching four dams on the Lower Snake River to help salmon recovery, as some have suggested, Wyden said he supported bringing all the stakeholders together to hammer out concerns on all sides. "Otherwise, we're going to litigate this for years on end," he said.
"We have to do more to support salmon," he said.
He also lamented what he saw as the growing influence of corporate farms: "We need to fight relentlessly this corporatization of agriculture, particularly beef."
He touted his record in protecting abortion rights, noting that in 1990, as a "young congressman with a full head of hair and rugged good looks," he held the first congressional hearings on mifepristone, the medical abortion drug.
Science has demonstrated the safety of the drug, he said. "I believe I'll be able to say science, not politics, settles this. ... I'm going to do everything I can to get it back to science."
He touted his record in developing alternative energy.
He said he would not vote for a bill banning the social network app TikTok as it is currently written but said he supported restricting access to the app for federal employees. Some have charged that TikTok, developed and run by the Chinese, represents a security risk to the United States.
