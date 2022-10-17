Just about two years ago, in the 2020 general election, voters in Wallowa County rejected a statewide ballot measure to allow psilocybin treatment centers and production facilities.
But Measure 109 passed statewide, and that's the reason why Wallowa County voters again this November are facing a ballot issue about psilocybin, a naturally occurring hallucinogen that’s produced by more than 200 species of fungi.
Measure 109 included an opt-out clause in which local governments could refer to voters either a two-year moratorium or an outright ban on psilocybin services. Earlier this year, Wallowa County commissioners decided to refer a ban on psilocybin services in the county's unincorporated areas.
Wallowa County isn't alone: Statewide, 26 counties will vote on either a two-year moratorium or a full-fledged ban. In addition, voters in 57 cities across Oregon will vote on a psilocybin ban or moratorium in the November election.
But none of the four city governments in Wallowa County chose to refer the issue to voters in November, leaving open the possibility that someone could apply to provide psilocybin services in those localities. If that occurs, the cities could approve ordinances that would govern the time, place and manner in which the psilocybin services can be administered.
Psilocybin supporters, such as Sam Chapman, executive director of the Healing Advocacy Fund, point to research suggesting that the substance could have a huge role to play in treating mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Healing Advocacy Fund is a nonprofit organization supporting the implementation of Measure 109.
The opt-out clause for local governments was always part of the plan for supporters of Measure 109, Chapman said in an August interview with the Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Chapman said it was important to the measure's creators that local governments could decide not to allow psilocybin services in their communities.
“It’s not surprising to me that there are a handful of cities and counties that voted against Measure 109 and still don’t want it in their community,” he said. “That’s totally fair. That makes sense to me. And they should have that ability.”
Wallowa County was one of those jurisdictions: The measure failed by more than 1,500 votes out of nearly 5,000 cast, a 65-to-35% margin.
Chapman isn’t as sympathetic to officials in areas that supported Measure 109 and now are considering bans or moratoriums.
“What doesn’t make sense to me is elected officials who know how their county or city voted on Measure 109 refusing to educate themselves on the issue and then sending it back to the voters. I think that’s probably not going to be a good look when the voters decide that they still want this program.”
The measure will allow the use of psilocybin starting in 2023, making Oregon the first state to legalize its use. But the law restricts use to state-licensed facilities with trained counselors administering the drug. It does not create a market for psilocybin, and possession, consumption and manufacturing of the drug outside licensed facilities will remain illegal.
Allows manufacture, delivery, administration of psilocybin at supervised, licensed facilities; imposes two-year development period
Commissioners for the ban
Wallowa County is asking voters want to ban psilocybin-related businesses in the unincorporated areas of the county.
The ballot measure reads, in part, “State law allows manufacturing, transportation, delivery, sale and purchase of psilocybin, the psychedelic drug found in certain mushrooms.”
However, state law also allows local governments to prohibit manufacture or service centers. An affirmative vote permanently prohibits psilocybin manufacture and service centers in unincorporated areas of the county.
In approving the ballot measure after two public hearings in August, the commissioners emphasized that the ban is only for unincorporated areas of the county. Cities are welcome to decide for themselves.
However, none of the four incorporated cities in the county have discussed the issue, so if someone wanted to establish a psilocybin-related facility, they would just have to go through the process of establishing a business.
“Whatever city they’re in they’d have to go through their process,” said Chairwoman Susan Roberts of the Wallowa County Commission on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
She noted at the time the commissioners approved the ballot measure that the “permanent” ban can always be changed.
She said keeping the hallucinogen under control is the main reason the commissioners oppose turning it loose in the county.
“The biggest reason is … it’s more difficult to control in the unincorporated areas and keep an eye on it, especially if we say we’re going to keep eye on it,” Roberts said.
Law enforcement also comes into the issues.
“Putting those things out in the unincorporated areas stresses an already-stressed police force,” she said.
Roberts said she’s also concerned that taking a step toward legalization of “magic mushrooms” could work much like marijuana did, when it was first approved for medical uses and now is legal for recreational use.
“I would be concerned these things rarely stay in original state law passed in,” Roberts said.
Not everyone agrees.
At the public hearing in August, Matt Kurtz of Joseph tried to urge the commissioners to not refer a ban on psilocybin to voters. He said the drug had done much to help relieve him of depression and he opposed banning it in the county.
At the time, he vowed to begin a door-knocking campaign to stir up opposition to the ban.
On Thursday, Oct. 13, Kurtz said he’s done some of that canvassing, but he’s also been involved in other activities, as well.
He said he recently participated in a 35-mile run to boost awareness of the value of psilocybin therapy and is involved in organizing a forum scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Wallowa Lake Lodge that will include a panel of people, including medical professionals, to discuss the issue.
He said he’s not sure how many people are opposed to the ballot measure.
“Most of my friend group are definitely opposed to it,” he said.
He disputes the commissioners’ concerns over the safety aspects of keeping psilocybin well-managed.
“It doesn’t make sense to have it underground rather than professionally managed,” he said.
Kurtz added that there are also civil liberties, freedom-of-choice issues.
“I’m definitely passionate about it,” he said. “Psilocybin is not a drug that calls for a lot of law enforcement. It makes you want to be a better person.”
He agreed with one of the commissioners who said in August that the ban helps stigmatize the drug, something he said shouldn't be the case.
“It’s not comfortable for me to stick my neck out because a lot of people have misconceptions about it,” Kurtz said.
