About six months ago, the EO Media Group — the Oregon company that owns the Wallowa County Chieftain and other newspapers around the state — approached me with an intriguing offer: Would you be interested in serving as the interim editor of the Chieftain?
I was. About three years previous, I had been laid off as the editor of the Corvallis Gazette-Times and the Albany Democrat-Herald as part of a cost-cutting move. (The fact that I was editor at both papers at the same time can be attributed to a previous cost-cutting move.) After my layoff, I launched a freelance career that was moving forward in fits and starts, as freelance careers tend to do. The notion of getting back to work at a newspaper was appealing and, to be frank, there also was a certain appeal to having a somewhat steady cash flow, as you freelancers out there likely can appreciate.
And, as it turned out, I have enjoyed the work — and getting to know a different part of Oregon — more than I expected. So I'm pleased that my bosses at the EO Media Group have seen fit to remove the "interim" tag from my title and have brought me aboard as a full-fledged employee.
It's not perfect: Family obligations prevent me from making a permanent move to Wallowa County — I'm still living in Corvallis — but my plan is to regularly spend most of a week in the Chieftain's office in Enterprise every four to six weeks. I've already done this trek twice so far, and am planning a return engagement in late April and early May. My plans for these trips involve "office hours" — I'll camp out for an hour or two at some place that will have me and issue a standing invitation for people to drop by and talk with me about the Chieftain: What we're doing right, what we could do better, stories that we're missing and whatever else might be on your mind about the paper.
Of course, you can do that right now: You can send me an email at this address: editor@wallowa.com. I try to respond to every email I receive — well, OK, not the spam messages — but it might take me a few days to respond. I don't mind at all if you send me a follow-up note to jog my memory.
You also can call me at 541-xxx-xxxx.
I've worked for newspapers for just about 40 years now: Before I came to Oregon in 2005, I had worked for the Missoulian newspaper in Missoula, Montana, starting as a police reporter and working my way up to editor. From my first days at a newspaper, I believed that there was a strong connection between successful communities and newspapers. I still believe that. It might be more true today than ever in an era when more than 2,000 newspapers have shut down over the last 20 years.
That connection between communities and newspapers was hammered home for me again the first time I walked into a conference room at the Chieftain and saw a wall full of bound volumes of newspapers stretching back more than a century. That's the story of Wallowa County right there. I am pleased and honored to be able to carry forward that tradition, even in a small way — to document, in the pages of the newspaper and through our online offerings, the county's continuing story.
The Chieftain, I was told,
