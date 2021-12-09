JOSEPH — Temperatures in Wallowa County were slightly above average during the month of November, according to the National Weather Service.
The overall average temperature for the month was 1.6 degrees above normal at 36.3 degrees. Highs averaged out to an average of 45.8 degrees, or 1.9 degrees above normal, while lows were 1.3 degrees above normal at an average of 26.8 degrees.
Twice the high temperature surpassed 60 degrees, with the highest mark being 64 degrees on the 14th. The high temperature was above average on 14 days and below average on 14 days. Twice the temperature matched the daily average.
The low temperature dipped below 20 on five days, with the lowest temperature being 16 degrees on the 17th, 22nd and 24th. Low temperatures were above the daily average 15 times, and above the daily average 15 times. The highest low temperature was 47 degrees on the 14th, with that number at or above the high of 20 different days.
November was one of the wetter months of 2021 with a total of 0.91 inches of precipitation falling. That number, though, still is 0.27 inches below normal. More than 1/3 of an inch of precipitation — 0.34 inches — fell on the 5th, making it the wettest day of the month.
For the year, there has been 6.77 inches of precipitation, which is 9.20 inches below normal.
