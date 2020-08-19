ENTERPRISE — As school gets set to open in Wallowa County on Sept. 8, officials urge the importance of making sure children are up-to-date on childhood vaccinations.
August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and the Oregon Health Authority wants to work with families to ensure this pandemic is not followed by an increase in cases of vaccine-preventable diseases or a preventable outbreak.
Local health clinics that provide childhood vaccinations include Mountain View Medical Clinic and Winding Waters Community Health Care.
Many providers are limiting the number of people who can go with a child to their appointment and are taking temperatures of all family members before allowing them into the building. Some providers are providing drive-up vaccine programs.
With so many people out of work and without health insurance, it’s also important to know you can still keep your child safe. The Vaccines for Children (VFC) program offers free vaccines to families who cannot afford to pay for their children’s vaccines. Call 211 to find out more about VFC.
If your children need health insurance, they may be eligible for the Oregon Health Plan (OHP). It is open to all children and teens younger than 19, regardless of immigration status, who meet income and other criteria. Trained community partners across the state can help you fill out an application.
Visit http://www.OHP.Oregon.gov to find community partners in your area.
