Margaret Louise (Gowey) Botts, 94, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Joseph Oregon. She was born August 7, 1924 in McMinville, OR, to Ray and Opal Shuman. The family moved when she was two years old to the Troy, OR, area where her brother Bill joined the family. She graduated from Flora High School May 19, 1941. Margaret married Melvin Botts on April 2, 1945. They farmed in Flora until moving to Wallowa Lake in 1962. Eventually the family settled near the Joseph Airport. Always a hard working woman, Margaret cooked and made long standing friends at Wallowa Memorial Hospital and the Joseph School. After “retirement” Margaret joined the Peace Corps and served in Belize from 1984-1986. Upon her return, she embarked on various cooking adventures in Yellowstone National Park, Bear Lake Alaska, Red’s Horse Ranch and later in life wintered in Quartzsite, Arizona, with her longtime companion Vandon Martin. Struck with ancestral wanderlust, Margaret traveled to several states and in 2005 took a much anticipated trip to Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. Margaret was a long time VFW Auxiliary member and supported several charities. Margaret was predeceased by daughter Shirley Mead (1965), husband Melvin (1975), great granddaughter Sonja Johnson (2014) and son Ronald “Bud” Botts (2015). Survivors include; daughter Melva Elaine Johnston (Willie) of Asotin, WA; son Rodney Botts (Linda) of Joseph, OR; son Kyle Botts of Portland, OR; daughter-in-law Cassandra Botts of Enterprise, OR; 7 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter along with several beloved extended family and friends. Margaret’s love for her family prompted her to document many written stories of her past along with researching genealogy. She will be remembered for her feisty personality, quirky sense of humor, famous Christmas letters, and endless hospitality. Funeral services will be Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bollman’s Funeral Home in Enterprise. The family invites everyone to enjoy lunch at Enterprise VFW Hall immediately following the service. In the past, Margaret had requested that any musician bring their instruments to play together at the VFW. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to your favorite charity. Her family is extremely grateful for the care provided by Traci Frye, FNP, the kind staff at Alpine House in Joseph, and honorary pall bearers Joe Shuman, Rodney Botts, Kyle Botts, Clayton Madison, Seth Botts, Beau Botts, Willie Johnston, Allen Schnetzky, Larry Johnson, and Mike Williams.
