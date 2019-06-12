Anthony (Tony) Loring Lee, 72, passed away on February 16, 2019 after a 15 year courageous battle against cancer with his family by his side.
Tony was born on June 19, 1946 to Kate (Fitzgerald) Lee and Robert E. Lee. He was born the middle boy of 5 brothers… Wayne, Bruce, Jimmy, and Ralph. The Lee family moved from Tennessee to California while Tony was in high school. This is when he met the love of his life Marcia Ann (Tiernon) Lee. Tony was 18 and Marcy was 15. They were married 2 years later on November 19, 1966. They had 3 children Michelle (Edwin) Craft, Christopher (Ashley) Lee, and Jennifer (Nick) Frolander.
In 1979 Tony and Marcy moved their family to Sunnyside, Wa. At this time Tony began working for Cascade Natural Gas. He worked for over 25 years with this company moving to La Pine, Or for a few years before moving on to Bend, Or. Then he and Marcy headed back to Washington to live in Cle Elum near their daughter, Michelle. After a few years Tony and Marcy followed their daughter, Jennifer, and moved to Enterprise, Or. During this time he continued to work for Cascade holding various positions. He retired early due to an injury on the job and at the same time he was diagnosed with cancer.
Tony was diagnosed with Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and given 3 to 5 years. He took this devastating news and met it head on. After a couple of years with doctors not giving him much hope, he moved his care to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. At SCCA, Dr. Shustov changed the name of his cancer to Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL). Tony, ever the fighter, was determined to battle. He went through many experimental treatments over the next 12 years. He was very proud to be part of a few trials that ended up with medicine being made available to the public to treat CLL. Although his CLL was under control at the time of his death, other health issues became a factor.
Tony had many enjoyments during his 55 years he spent with Marcy. In the early years it was bowling, bike riding, camping and then there were horses and horse shows with daughter, Jennifer. The love for animals was constant through out his life, he always had a dog at his side. But spending time with his family is what he cherished most of all.
Other than his love for Marcy, Tony’s main reason to fight CLL was his pure enjoyment of watching his family grow. He loved his grandchildren! He loved to spoil them with gifts, candy, and especially good southern cooked food. Kourtney (Craft) and Stephen Pugel, Kristina (Craft) and Taylor Widrig, Kasey (Craft) and Griffin Scott, Kraygen Craft. Brandon, Rachel and Dylan Frolander. Robert, Camden, Cooper, and Reagan Lee. Tony was extremely proud that he was able to meet his 9 great-grandchildren who were all born in the last 5 years. Without his tenuous will to live this would have never happened. Lexton, Gwenlyn, Khane, and Winslet Widrig. Adelynn, Audriella, and Kallahan Pugel. Chandler and Beckham Scott.
Celebration of Life will be held in Enterprise, OR, 81797 Fish Hatchery Road, noon until 2 PM on June 15th; at Cle Elum, Wa on June 22nd. Please reach out to the family for details.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.