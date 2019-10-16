Bette (Babe) Sue Moffit
October 15, 1944 – August 30, 2019
Bette passed away after a short illness at the Kadlec Hospital in Richland, WA. Bette was born in Arcata, CA, the youngest of six children, to Steve and Lola Beshears. Her early years of childhood and education was spent in Humboldt County of northern California. She had three sons from a previous marriage. She was visiting in Wallowa County in 1967 when she met her future husband, Milo Moffit. In 1968 she moved to Enterprise and married Milo. They had a daughter, Tina Borgerding.
Bette was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time camping, traveling and making many wonderful friends. She helped Milo in many ways, driving various motor vehicles, including trucks, for Moffit Ford and Western Fleetlease. In 1985 the family moved to Oahu, Hawaii and lived there until 1988. While there she worked for the Hawaiian Napoleon family, providing recreational equipment for tourists on the beach of Waikiki. In 1988 the family returned to Enterprise. She was employed at the Wallowa County Courthouse as deputy in the treasurer/tax office. Later she began traveling with Milo as his co-driver and escort for Moffit tours. In this occupation she met and made many great friends in their travels throughout many U.S. states and Canada. She was always a great inspiration and amazed the passengers with her professional skills driving the huge bus. She drove many thousands of miles over a period of several years.
Bette is survived by her beloved husband Milo of 51 years; son and wife Frank and Francis LaChance of Estel Springs, TN; Stephen and Toni Moffit of Las Vegas, NV; Tina and Chris Borgerding of Joseph, OR; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bette was preceded in death by son Timothy Moffit, granddaughter Cassandra Moffit, two older sisters and two older brothers.
Bette was a wonderful wife, mother and friend who will be greatly missed by all.
