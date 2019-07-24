Beverly Harriet Newark, 92, of two residences, Joseph, Oregon and Las Vegas, Nevada, died on July 11, 2019, at her home in Joseph.
Beverly was born December 29, 1926 to Berthold G. Skjei and Hilda J. Tangen in Northwood, North Dakota. She graduated from Northwood High School and later she married Donald J. Newark. She was a homemaker and she loved her home life gardening doing arts and crafts and enjoyed bowling. Her husband Donald and her brother Lon Skjei, along with her three sisters Irene, Lorraine, and Gladys preceded her in death. Survivors are sons David L. of Arizona and Oregon, Thomas C. of Nevada, and daughter Marilyn Ash and husband Harvey of Nevada, and her sister Lynn Skei of Oregon. A Memorial Mass will be held at St Katherine Catholic Church in Enterprise as well as a memorial service in Las Vegas later this fall. Memorials in her memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Bollman Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
