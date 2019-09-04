Celebration of Life will be held for Bette Moffit, October 15, 1944 to August 30, 2019,
Celebration of life will be held at The Place in Joseph Or. next to Methodist church, September 5, 2019 , 4:30 to 6:30, light snacks and beverage. All family and friends invited.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.