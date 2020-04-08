Cherryl Wrae (Sasser) Zacharias died February 20 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise. Funeral services will be held March 7 at 11am at the Enterprise Baptist Church, with luncheon to follow.
Private interment will be held at the Prairie Creek Cemetery.
Cherryl was born in Enterprise Oregon on August 27, 1936
to Ella (Buchanan) and Chester Sasser. She was the spoiled little sister
of four older siblings, Wilda, Dean, Grant and Bunk. She attended
Minam and Enterprise schools. On November 15, 1952 she married Bob
Zacharias and together they had four children: Neil, Judy, Jim and Chet.
Neil died in a tragic accident in 1964.
Raising a family in the 50’s and 60’s on a logger’s wage wasn’t easy, so Cherryl often worked outside the home. She toiled as a hospital laundress, a waitress and even a butcher. These lean years were when Bob learned to help cook and the kids began to
appreciate any soup that wasn’t potato.
Her favorite job was in the summer of 1973, working for Dougherty Logging. She ran the cook shack at McGraw Springs, feeding over 30 loggers (including Bob, Chet and Jim) in the last real logging
camp of this area. She even managed to tree and shoot the camp marauding bear!
For the next 40 years, she helped Bob run their own company - Zacharias Logging.
Cherryl belonged to Joseph and Wallowa County Chambers, Elks, Rebekahs, VFW Organizations. She taught first aid classes, helped coach Little League baseball and was a Cub Scout leader.
She baked dozens of wedding cakes.
For two years she and Bob were CJD Court chaperones. They were also honored as CJD Parade Grand Marshals and Business Leaders of the Year.
She was a very competitive bowler - as those she usually trounced can attest to - and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino.
However her Christmas lights were her pride and joy. Three generations have enjoyed Cherryl’s (aka: the light lady, Mrs. Christmas) exceptional presentations and the hundreds of lights displayed
at the end of East Street, Joseph.
Cherryl (Mom, Chuckie, Granny, Grammy-Great) has now joined her parents, son Neil, sister Wilda (Trump) brothers Dean, Grant and her loving son-in-law sidekick Henry Kinsley.
Surviving relatives are husband Bob, brother Bunk Sasser, daughter Judy Kinsley, sons Jim and wife Julie, Chet and wife Dawn, special niece/daughter Pam (Sasser) Kiser, 10 grandchildren,
18 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces/nephews and even a few cousins.
The walls of her house are crowded with pictures of kids of all ages who all know where that special candy drawer is. Like her love in our hearts, it will always be there and fully stocked.
Memorial contributions can be made to the
Elk’s Christmas basket program.
