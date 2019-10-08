Dorothy Faye (Hockett) Hinton was born on November 1, 1939 passed away on October 5, 2019 to join her beloved husband Tom. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First Christian Church, 518 S. Main Street, Milton Freewater, Oregon 97862. Interment will follow at Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Public viewing will be held at Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 South Main, Milton Freewater on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5 – 9 p.m.
