Dylan Lee Denton passed away suddenly in a tragic accident on October 19th, 2019 in Wallowa County. Dylan is survived by his mother, Teresa (Kressly) & Kelly Fisher and father Robert & Heidi Denton. He is survived by his 7 brothers and sisters, his grandparents, aunts, uncles and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by the love of his life Tiffany Smith and son James. Memorial services will be held at the Enterprise Christian Church on Saturday October 26th, 2019 at 10:00am. Reception to follow at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Triston Denning to help with his medical bills through Community Bank at any location.
