Ethel Morehead, 87, of Joseph died at a local care center Friday, Jan 18.
A memorial mass is planned Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at St Katherine Catholic Church in Enterprise, with interment of cremains at Hillcrest Cemetery in LaGrande.
A full obituary will follow. Bollman Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.