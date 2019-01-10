Charles A. “Bill” Bloodsworth was born on August 7, 1932 in Wallowa, Oregon. He died on January 9, 2019 at his home in Hermiston, Oregon at the age of 86 years.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston, Oregon.
Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
