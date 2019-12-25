Marilyn Goebel, age 86, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 15, 2019 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. She was laid to rest next to her husband Leo on the family property on Bear Creek on Dec. 17.
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Goebel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
