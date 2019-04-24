John Godel Ward
A celebration of life memorial service will be held April 27, at 1 p.m. at the Joseph United Methodist Church.
Military Graveside Service performed by Eagle Cap VFW Post 4307, Enterprise, Oregon.
Reception to follow at “The Place”, Joseph United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Joseph United Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.