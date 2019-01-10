Charles A. “Bill” Bloodsworth was born on August 7, 1932 in Wallowa, Oregon to parents, Charles and Eula Crossler Bloodsworth. He died on Jan. 9, 2019 at his home in Hermiston, Oregon at the age of 86 years.
Bill was raised and attended schools in Wallowa and later Lexington, Oregon until his senior year. He graduated from Heppner High School in 1950 he where played basketball. Bill started his lifelong career of farming right out of high school with a brief interruption when he served in the United States Army in Korea.
After his honorable discharge he moved to Hermiston, Oregon to continue farming as well as raising cattle for many years. Bill was united in marriage to Jeanie Williams on August 17, 1958 in Hermiston, Oregon. They had a son Billy, who like his father had a passion for farming and ranching and worked together for many years. Bill enjoyed working and hunting. He was a member of the Heppner Elks Lodge #358.
He is survived by his wife: Jeanie Bloodsworth, Hermiston, OR as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, son: Billy Bloodsworth, brother: Jim Bloodsworth and sister: Iris Campbell.
Special thank you to Jose Salas, Bill’s right hand man and to Virginia Blade his caregiver.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, January 15 at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston, Oregon.
Burial will follow at 3:00 P.M. at Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, Oregon.
Those who wish may make contributions in Bills memory to Vange John Memorial Hospice Education Fund c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838
Please leave online condolences for Bill’s family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
