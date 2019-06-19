This is to inform you that Donald Charles Robeson left this earth on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, for a greater life beyond. Don was born in Yakima, Washington, on April 19, 1931, to Evelyn and Harry Robeson. He was one of four children born into that family.
Graduating from Enterprise High School with the class of 1950, he joined the U.S. Navy prior to the Korean War. Following specialized training, he served with the First Marine Air Wing in Korea as a Medical Corpsman.He was very proud to have served with the Marine Corps, and his private library contains many books about the Korean Police Action, and the many experiences that took place during the early 1950s. Don was very private about his own experiences, and seldom talked about that time in his life. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Don attended the Oregon Institute of Technology, where he received a degree in Medical Technology.
He married Bonnie Marie Sparks of Klamath Falls on June 3, 1956. Together, they had three sons: Daniel, Gregory and Bradley. He also has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Following graduation from O.I.T., Don practiced his profession in Central Oregon and then traveled the Southwest (Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas) for the Warner-Lambert Corporation as a technical representative.
In the early 1980s, he was hired by the College of Veterinary Medicine at Oregon State University. He was associated with the Clinical Pathology Department until his retirement in 1996. Following retirement, he volunteered many hours with Oregon State Parks as a camp host, and loved working in his yard and tending his rose garden.
The Memorial Celebration of Life was held Friday, June 7, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Redmond, Oregon. It was followed by a scattering of his remains near Buckhorn Springs Overlook, an area of Wallowa County that was Don’s favorite place to visit.
