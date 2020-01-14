Eunice Elma Skillings of Wallowa passed away peacefully at Wallowa Memorial Hospital January 7th 2020. She was born to Leo (Tuff) Lathrop and Ursula E Young on August 21st 1948 in Enterprise Oregon.
Eunice grew up on a farm out Leap Parsnip Creek. Eunice attended school in Lostine and Wallowa. In 1965 she married Elvin Wilks, they later divorced. On June 27th 1971 Eunice married the love of her life Jonny Skillings.
Eunice loved to be the first out in the hills to find the first buttercups of the spring. She also loved to go out mushrooming. Her favorite thing was going on drives all over the county with Jonny. Eunice always had a sense of humor. Eunice loved peanut butter pie, Hershey bars, and Mug Root Beer.
Eunice is survived by her loving husband Jonny Skillings Wallowa Oregon. Her children Lisa (Randy) Barton Wallowa , Zene (Shelly) Wilks Wallowa , Jason (Patty) Skillings Wallowa , Weldon Skillings Wallowa , Gaylen (Sally) Skillings Wallowa , Cindy (Rod) Comstock Wallowa. Her brothers and sisters Mary Ann (Richard) Wheeler Pendleton , Kathy (Dan) Moffit Union, Leo (Nona) Lathrop Wallowa , Leslie (Patty) Lathrop Meacham. 20 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Leo (Tuff) and Ursula E Lathrop.
Family will announce services at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.