Frances Marie Perren Obituary

Frances Marie Perren passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Fran was born Frances Marie Winter to William Scott Winter and Coena Myrtle Winter on May 1, 1929, in Wanamaker, IN. Growing up, Fran enjoyed family get togethers, and in her spare time knitted sweaters and blankets for her family. She loved family, and thoroughly enjoyed growing up in a family of seven, including three brothers and one sister, Fran being the baby.
Fran married Gerald Joseph Perren in 1952, and raised four children, Michael, Michelle, Brian, and Brigette. Since Jerry was a career Air Force officer, they relocated constantly to various Air Force bases in many states, including three years in Madrid, Spain. Upon retiring from the Air Force in 1975, Jerry and Fran moved to Enterprise, OR, where Jerry was raised. She set up her yard and home with numerous plants and flowers, so much so that her yard became the “place” for family get togethers, parties, graduations and weddings. Fran was a member of St Katherine’s Church in Enterprise, and also was a member of VFW Post 4307 Women’s Auxiliary.
She is survived by her brother, Albert Winter (Betty), of Indianapolis, IN; sister Esther Beach, of Ft. Myers, FL; sons Mike Perren and Brian Perren of Enterprise, OR; and daughter Brigette Ferguson (Tim) of LaGrande, OR. Fran has nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, daughter Michelle Morgan, her parents, and brothers William Winter and Walter Winter.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 15, at St Katherine’s Catholic Church, in Enterprise OR, to be followed by a graveside service. A reception will follow immediately afterwards in the St Katherine Parish Hall.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Wallowa Memorial Hospital for their compassion, professionalism, and loving care, during Fran’s last week.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation to the Wallowa County Health Care District.
Bollman Funeral Home is in charge of all funeral arrangements.
