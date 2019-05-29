Lawrence Eugene (Gene) Bowman, age 96, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. Gene lived with his wife of 70 years in Enterprise, OR. Gene was born in Princeton, Illinois, Dec. 27, 1922 to Elizabeth and Lotus Bowman, he had older twin sisters, DeLores and DeWillo. When Gene was two years old the family moved west to Port Townsend, Washington. Gene met the love of his life, Louise Wallace, at Walla Walla College and they were married in 1949. They soon became parents to five lively boys, Dwight, Glen, Tim, Art, and Donny. Gene taught school, but most of his life he was a dairyman. He had several hobbies, including music, woodworking, and beekeeping. He loved his Church and was always an active member of the Seventh day Adventist Church. He was survived by his wife Louise, and four sons and daughters in law: Dwight and Bonnie Bowman of Enterprise, Or, Glen and Nancy Bowman of Stanwood, WA, Tim and Selas Bowman of Yankee Hill, CA, and Art and Lisette Bowman of Escondido, CA. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Donny and sisters DeLores and DeWillo. There will be a memorial service for Gene at the Enterprise Seventh day Adventist Church on June 15 at 3:00 p.m. He was a very loving Christian man who was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the loving care he received at the Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.