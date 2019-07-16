Leo Vernon Gorbett, age 85, of Cove, died June 15, 2019 at his home. A celebration of life will be held on July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Red Bridge Park followed by a potluck. Arrangements are entrusted to Daniels~Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center in La Grande.
Leo was born on August 10, 1933, the son of Rolin and Elna (Henderson) Gorbett in Promise, Oregon. He attended a one room school house in Promise through the 3rd grade then moved to another one room school house in Lone Pine through the 6th grade. The rest of his education was at Wallowa where he graduated from high school in 1951. He served his country with the United States Army from 1954 until 1956. In 1959 he married Bonnie Pullen. She preceded him in death in 1972. In 1973 he married Susan Courtnay in Wallowa. He was a rancher in Wallowa County until 1991 when they moved to Cove to ranch there. He loved horses and the outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing, camping and mountain trips. He enjoyed guns and shooting and was a member of the NRA.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Gorbett of Cove; children, Wes Gorbett of Cove, Randy Gorbett of Bonney Lake, Washington, June McElhaney of Cove and Don Gorbett of Halfway; brother, Homer Gorbett of Cove; sister, Darlene Stubblefield of Baker City; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne and Verl.
In lieu of flowers those who wish may make contributions in his memory to Cove FFA Chapter.
