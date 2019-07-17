Gordon M. Osborn passed away June 22, 2019, at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. He grew up in Wallowa, and he was part of the Wallowa 1951 and 1952 championship football teams. (They even played the Washington champions and beat them.) He later graduated from Wallowa High School. After graduation from high school he attended Eastern Oregon State College for two years, and then graduated with a Bachelor Science in biology from University of Oregon. He received a Master Science at Montana (Missoula) in human physiology. And then earned a teaching degree from the University of Oregon.
Gordon worked many summers with the Forest Service in Wallowa County.
He married Lorene A Grant on June 19, 1960 at Community Church.
He was a science teacher and coach at Mercer Island High School for 30 years.
He coached track and soccer. Taught summer camp with some of the original Seattle Sounders professional soccer team at Fort Warden Washington. He was summer coordinator working with Seattle Parks. He enjoyed scuba diving in Puget Sound and working with kids at camps and parks. He refereed summer youth baseball, where his instant replay memory proved useful.
He is survived by his wife Lorene Osborn of Enterprise, daughter Penney Reed of Union, Oregon, son Gordon L. Osborn of Mill Creek, Washington, son Edward J. Osborn of Snohomish, Washington, and five grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, J. Elmer and Mabel Osborn, his aunt, Marjorie Martin, and his half brother, Jack Osborn. His great-grandparents, Alonso and Issabella Wagner were among the founders of the City of Enterprise.
Memorial service will be held at Community Connection at 1 p.m., Sunday July 21. Potluck following.
Memorial donations to Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
