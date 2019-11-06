Jesse Snively passed away at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. He served in the Korean War as a plane mechanic in the Air Force. His wife, Patricia, passed away in 2013. He is survived by his daughter Kathy, sons Edward and Stuart, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a lifetime member of the Eagle Cap Shooters Association. He was a wonderful man and will be missed by all his family and friends.
