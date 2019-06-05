Kenneth Lee Witty peacefully passed away Monday, May 27, in his home. Ken lived with his wife, Carolyn Ann (Wise) Witty of 57 years in Enterprise, Oregon where they raised their daughters, Cynthia Ann (Witty) Risan and Tina Louise (Witty) Grieve.
Ken was born in Elgin, Oregon to Mildred (Payne) Witty and Laurel Witty. He was raised in Elgin and graduated from Elgin High School in 1957. Ken attended Oregon State University where he met his wife, Carolyn Wise. He graduated from Oregon State University in Fisheries Management. Ken and Carolyn moved to Wallowa County where he worked for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife as the local and regional Fish Biologist. He retired after 30 years and then worked for S.P. Cramer as a Fisheries Consultant.
Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed decades of hunting, fishing, camping, river running and horse pack trips. He was instrumental in efforts to preserve the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Laurel Edgar Witty, his mother, Mildred LaVoyle (Payne) Witty, and his sister, Linda Laurell (Witty) Hiatt.
Ken is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia (Scott Risan) and Tina (J.A. Grieve); grandson Austin James Grieve; granddaughter Aubrey Ann Grieve; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express appreciation for the loving care Ken received from friends and the many caregivers who made it possible for Ken to pass away at home. He will be missed by all who loved him.
A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at the Witty residence over Labor Day weekend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.