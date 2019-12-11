Born in Enterprise, Oregon to John and Elmo Nelson, Lois graduated from Enterprise High School in 1945. She moved to the Tri-Cities in 1952 where she worked for the food service industry for several years. She relocated to Tonopah, Nev. in 1981 where she worked on the Nevada Test Site for Reynolds Electric. There, she met the love of her life and best friend, Jack. She retired in 1989 and shortly after moved back to the Tri-Cities.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Vicki, sister Barbara, and brother, Bob. She is survived by her husband Jack, daughters Sharon (Bill), Leslie and Tracy, sons Bill (Debbie) and Lary (Chris), 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Lois loved to travel. Her sense of humor was second to none. Her love for her family was foremost. She will be greatly missed by those whose hearts she touched.
