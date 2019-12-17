Loretta Hoard passed away peacefully on dec. 3, 2019, at the age of 80. She made her way into the arms of her Savior whom she looked forward to seeing as well as all who went before her. Loretta was born in salmon, Idaho July 11, 1939 to Ray and Ora (Babe) McDonald. She was the oldest of seven children.
She graduated from Sandy Union High School in 1958 along with her sister Evelyn Proctor. When Loretta was in primary school, her family moved so much that she had to start first grade over, and so she went all through school with her younger sister, Evelyn. Folks thought they were twins.
Loretta went to school to be an LPN and worked at the old Rest Harbor care Home.She met Clarence Hoard, jr. and they were married Aug. 31, 1968. They relocated to Enterprise in 1983 and bought their place in Lostine in 1985.
Loretta worked at A Country Place on Pete’s Pond Restaurant as a preparer and cook. She enjoyed the hard work and the many locals who came to dine. She later went to work for Ace Hardware in enterprise in 1993, and retired from there. Loretta was preceded in death by Ray and Ora (babe) McDonald,larry McDonald, Evelyn Proctor as well as her husband, Clarence Hoard, Jr., her brother-in-law Willie Proctor and sister-in-lawMontell McDonald.
She leaves behind gary (Ellen) McDonald of Vancouver, WA, Richard McDonald of Irrigon, OR, Dolores (Wayne) Morrison of Sandy, and donna McDonald of Sandy. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Her stepchildren are Wayne Hoard of Junction City, david Hoard of Brush Prairie, WA, Carl Hoard of Rainier, WA, Jane Conway of Newborn, and Donna Haggstrom of Sandy. She also leaves behind her beloved pets Mishka and Honey buns as well as her kitten Rainy. Loretta will be missed as she was not only our sister, but also our historian and go-to person.
We wish to thank Mt Hood Hospice for their guidance, care, and compassion. Bollman Funeral Home in Enterprise is handling the arrangements. Service to be Friday Dec 20th 11:00 am at the Bollman Funeral Home with Private Vault Interment at Lostine Cemetery
