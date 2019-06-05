A celebration of life will be held for Nancy Normandy at 1:30 PM June 8th at the First Community Church in Enterprise, Oregon. Nancy Ormandy passed away on November 16th at Hillside Senior Living in McMinnville, Oregon.
Nancy was born February 12, 1930, to Gladys Coffin and Gwen T Coffin in Webster South Dakota. Nancy lived in Illinois until 1941 when her family moved to Enterprise, Oregon where she graduated from high school in 1947. She attended University of Washington and Eastern Oregon College.
Survivors include her sister Gail Swart, her brother Bill Coffin, her children Linda Ebbert, Byron Evans, Duane Evans and Vince Evans, grandchildren Jorden Kruger, Nanoka Kruger, Tony Evans, Keith Evans and Shane Evans, great-grandchildren Lisa Kruger, Paul Kruger, Serena Kruger and Bronwyn Brown.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.