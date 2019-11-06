Michelle Marie McCoy, age 52, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Enterprise, Oregon.
Michelle was born in La Grande, OR on September 16, 1967, to Gerald Ralph and Charlotte Vonne (Hought) McCoy. Michelle was the youngest of four children.
Michelle grew up in the fellowship of Zion Lutheran Church congregation, LaGrande, and was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith. Michelle attended elementary school at the old Island City School. She was a 1985 graduate of Imbler High School in Imbler, OR.
Michelle married her soulmate, Stuart J. Nichols on July 1, 1991 at Zion Lutheran Church in La Grande, OR. She kept her maiden name, ‘McCoy,’ as she felt it kept her connected to her heritage.
Michelle graduated from Oregon Health and Sciences University, La Grande Campus with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in 1993. She was accepted to OHSU Nursing Program. As a Registered Nurse she began her career as a medical-surgical nurse and orthopedic nurse at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, ID. Michelle was an advocate for her patients and was often complemented on her nursing practice and respected by her healthcare peers. After ten-plus years working at St. Alphonsus Medical Center, Michelle began a career as a traveling nurse. Michelle and Stuart traveled to many cities across the U.S.
Michelle and Stuart were avid football fans, and loved to fish, especially on the Snake River. Michelle had a favorite pet at her side beginning at an early age, her childhood dog LuLu and her cats Princess and Blacky. Her recent companion and service-dog was Chaser.
Michelle is survived by her husband Stuart of 28 years; parents Gary and Charlotte; brothers Todd and Eric and sister Stephani; Aunt Darlene and cousins Terri, Marsha, and Clay; cousin Monty; nieces Mandy, Elizabeth and Sylvia; nephews Austen and Gerald; brothers in-law Steven and John and sisters in-law Laura and Linda, and and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clair and Hellen Hought and Ralph and Margaret McCoy, Uncle Jim, nephew Aaron, father and mother in-law Leon and Annabelle Nichols. Michelle will be missed and loved forever in our hearts.
A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13th at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 409 W. Main St. Enterprise, OR. A committal will follow at Prairie Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to Wallowa County Humane Society, P.O. Box 565 Enterprise 97828 or Grace Lutheran Church, 409 W. Main St. Enterprise 97828.
