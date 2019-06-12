86 year old Molly Lee Murrill of Enterprise died May 17th at the local hospital. Born October 25th 1930 at Portland, Oregon, she was the daughter of Harold William and Lois (Miller) Thomson. She went to Chemeketa Community College. She married Arvil Bail and later in 1982 married Hubert Murrill. She worked as a Medical Records Tech for many years. She enjoyed bowling, photography and camping, and received awards for writing and photography. Past president of the Wallowa County Chamber, Photo Club. She was a member of the Enterprise Christian Church.
She is survived by her spouse Hubert, children Dianna Stava, Connie Nielson, Lee Bail, Martin Bail, Erin Brown, Koni Duggan, Donna Howerton, 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and an adopted granddaughter Jazmine Rodriguez.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday June 15th 4:00pm at the Bollman Funeral Home with Interment of Cremains to follow at the Enterprise Cemetery. Bollman Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
