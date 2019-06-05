Nick Vidan passed away on May 23, 2019 due to complications from a fall. He was surrounded by family and friends.
Because he built many fond memories with his father in the Imnaha River canyon on hunting trips, it was Nick’s dream to become a resident of the area. In 1997 Nick and his wife, Sandy, decided to move to the Imnaha Canyon. After three years of building the Imnaha River Inn Bed & Breakfast, they were ready to open on June 1, 2000. They spent the next 19 years welcoming people from all over the world into their home.
Ready for life’s next big adventures, Nick and Sandy were looking forward to retiring, selling the Imnaha River Inn, and then traveling and moving closer to family & friends.
Sandy & Family would like to welcome you to a potluck celebration of Nick’s life at the Imnaha River Inn June 8th 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
