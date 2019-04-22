Allyn Randy Fisher, 68, of Clarkston, Washington, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Allyn was born to James Wolvert Fisher and Margaret Reece Fisher on July 24, 1950 in Enterprise, Oregon. He and his two brothers were raised in Enterprise where he attended elementary and high school, graduating in 1968. Allyn served in the National Guard for seven years. On May 10, 1975 he married Diana Lynn Frazier. They raised their three children in Enterprise, Oregon. Throughout much of his career, Allyn worked as a logging truck driver. At the age of 50, Allyn and wife Diana moved to Clarkston. Allyn drove truck for a construction company for the next five years. The last 15 years were spent at Clearwater Fiber working as a loader operator.
Allyn was a father, husband, and friend. He was well known for his sense of humor and hard work. Allyn enjoyed working on projects in his shop, camping, and exploring on his ATV.
Allyn is survived by his Wife Diana Frazier Fisher; children Kelly Fisher of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jeff Fisher (Laina) of Wallowa, Oregon, Brad Fisher (Heather) of Colfax, Washington; brothers Jim Fisher (Linda) of Asotin, Washington, Bill Fisher and wife of Alaska; Grandchildren Jaycee Miller and Leif Schueler of Buffalo, New York, and Jace, Libby and Blaine Fisher of Wallowa, Oregon; as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews, friends, and loved ones.
A potluck Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Sat., April 27, 2019 at 71123 Jim Town Rd, Wallowa, Oregon.
