Benjamin Mack Boswell was born Jan. 24, 1947, in Boise, Idaho, the only child of Gene Corwin and Mary Elizabeth (Dawson) Boswell. He passed away Feb. 23, 2019, in Spokane, Wash. He was raised in Joseph, Oregon and graduated from Joseph High School as valedictorian of the class of 1965. He attended Willamette University and graduated from the University of Oregon with a BA in 1970. He married his life-long friend and college sweetheart Claudia Lynn Wilson on Aug. 2, 1969.
Ben taught Junior High and High School Math and Science in Long Creek, Madras, and Joseph, all in Oregon, for a total of 20 years. In 1992 he began the first of four terms as Wallowa County Commissioner. During his third term, Ben served as President of the Oregon Association of Counties.
Always active in the community, Ben rose to local and state leadership roles in the United Methodist Church, the Grange, and the Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, and the Order of Eastern Star.
Ben was an Eagle Scout.
Ben was raised in a musical family and, with Claudia, played in school and community bands and sang in school, church and community choirs wherever they lived. He also participated in school and community theater productions.
Ben is survived by Claudia, his wife of 49 years, son Cory (Kelly) Boswell of Bozeman, MT, daughter Candy (David) Casteal of Spokane, Wash. and three grandchildren, Ava (14), Carson (12) and Brady (9).
A Celebration of Ben’s life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 9 at the High School gym in Joseph. A potluck social will follow in the cafeteria. Please bring finger foods and memories of Ben to share.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Ben Boswell Memorial Fund at wallowaresources.org.
