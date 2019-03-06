Lieutenant Daniel “FEY” McGourty, 35, died peacefully, after a three-year battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma, surrounded by family and friends in his Atlantic Beach home on February 12, 2019.
Daniel was born on September 5, 1983, in Nampa, Idaho. He is the beloved son to Ron and Celene Gay of Wallowa, Oregon where Dan later grew up and graduated high school. Daniel enlisted in the United States Navy in 2003 and became an Aircrewman, Rescue Swimmer. After being accepted to an Officer Commissioning program, he graduated from Old Dominion University in 2010 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Additionally, Dan received his Wings of Gold in 2012 after completing Flight School and became an E2 Hawkeye Pilot. He married Alexandra Ulrich McGourty, the love of his life, who he met while deployed in Camp Buehring, Kuwait in 2007.
The Navy took the couple all over the world, from Guam, to the East Coast and to the West Coast, until they settled back in Atlantic Beach, Florida. Along the way, they added three beautiful children, Randall Emma McGourty (9), Molli Brown McGourty (7), and Gage Martell McGourty (1). Dan was a cherished son, hell of a friend, the greatest father, finest husband, and one damn good golfer and pilot!
A Military Memorial Service is scheduled for 11a.m. at Atlantic Beach Country Club, Atlantic Beach, Florida, with a Celebration of Life to follow later in the evening at Atlantic Beach Brewing Company at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dan’s life. In lieu of flowers, Dan has requested that people donate on his behalf to find a cure for Ewing’s Sarcoma, the devastating disease that took his life. Donations can be made at the following link: https://www.curesarcoma.org/daniel-mcgourty/.
