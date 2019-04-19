Dorothy Jean (Wagner) Hammack, 89, went home to the Lord April 4, 2019. She passed away at Wallowa Memorial Hospital fallowing a short battle with Lymphoma cancer. Dorothy was born on April 1, 1930 in Enterprise to Virgil and Helen (Bills) Wagner. She joined older sister Beverly to make the family complete. Dorothy attended both Enterprise grade and high school, graduating in 1948.
While in school, Dorothy met and dated the love of her life, Vernon “Dick” Hammack. They married on October 24, 1948, in La Grande, Ore. They had 65 years of marriage together.
During their early years, they farmed and ranched on Alder Slope, raising livestock and crops. In 1968 they purchased the International dealership, forming Hammack’s Inc., where Dorothy was the secretary and “go-fer” person for twenty-two years. They enjoyed travel to Greece, Turkey, Japan, South America and parts of the United States through various franchises of their business. They sold out to their son and started wintering in Yuma, Arizona for the next 32 years. During their summers, they enjoyed family, watching grandchildren, sports, fair, camping, and boating on Wallowa Lake, the Snake River, and various reservoirs in the area on their pontoon boat.
Dorothy was a member of the Enterprise Christian Church, joining in 1944. She taught Sunday School and helped the treasurer. She was a Lady Lion, a 4-H leader, and belonged to the Wranglers, a family horse club. She was an avid reader, and especially loved the history of Wallowa County. Dorothy was gifted at cooking, tatting, knitting, and sewing when she wasn’t doing bookkeeping for their farm and business. Nothing thrilled her more than to be with family, watching the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Hammack in 2014; her parents Virgil and Helen Wagner; and sister, Beverly Tippett.
She is survived by her son William “Bill” Allen Hammack, and daughter Audry Jean (Timothy) Melville; grandchildren Kevin Wade (Kerrie) Melville, great-grandchildren Kacie, Kaylie, Katelynn; and Kurt Jason (Heather) Melville, great-grandchildren Aubrina, Maclane, Alisha, and Case. She is also survived by her nieces Joyce (Daggett) Raymond, Carol (Botts) Erwin, Karen Botts, and nephew David Daggett along with a first cousin Lynden Sanford.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Enterprise Christian Church, 85035 Joseph Hwy., Enterprise, OR 97828. Those who wish may contribute to the memorial fund at Enterprise Christian Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.