George Ballard left the Pub at the Boise V.A. Medical Ctr., for the last time March 7, 2019, after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma & End Stage Renal disease. Many thanks to the V.A. and the local medical community that lovingly participated in prolonging his life.
George was born in Helena, Montana March 1, 1943. He attended Helena High School, graduating with the Class of 1961. He & his dad, “Bud” Ballard, built the Circle C Ranch, at the foot of McDonald Pass, for the Carson family. Later he and his dad built the grand stand and managed the horse track at the Helena Fairgrounds. The on-site pond would later be named “The Bud Ballard Memorial Duck Pond.”
George served in the United States Army beginning in August of 1961 and attended the Engineering School at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. He was awarded The Good Conduct medal and won Expert (Rifle) & Sharpshooter (Carbine) ribbons prior to his Honorable discharge August of 1964.
His Army engineering knowledge served him well in helping/perfecting New Holland Tractor in the development of the first Round Baler. During his storied career saving the butts of local ranchers, in the agricultural business, George met and married the love of his life, Jennifer Harrington, on May 30, 1993.
Always active in the community, George served unselfishly as Joseph City Councilman for nearly 10 years, Wallowa County Republican Central Committee Precinct Person, was a Joseph volunteer firefighter, member Wallowa County Kiwanis, VFW, American Legion, Enterprise Lions & Enterprise Elks. He was also a member of the NRA, Wallowa County Trail Riders, an original volunteer member of the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race, started the annual Joseph Chili Cookoff and served as an Eagle Cap Excursion Train Conductor, as well as the Official Santa for the annual Santa Train.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Meredith J. Ballard, of Duck Creek, Montana and Francis Nash, of Butte, Montana.
George is survived by his wife, Jenny Ballard, daughters Julie and Jeanine Moats, step-sons and daughter Ken Lander, Atom Cannizzaro and Cheryl Hutcheson, as well as his brother, Jim Ballard and sister Rosalie Dedmore and multitudes of friends whose lives he touched and enriched.
A Celebration of George’s life will be held this summer, so that friends & family may attend at the VFW in Enterprise Oregon. Date and time to be announced.
