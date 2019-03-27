Jeri Lynn Gilliland, 62 of La Grande, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held in Enterprise sometime in June. A notice will be sent later.
Jeri was born on June 16, 1956, in Terre Haute, Indiana to Gareld and Mary Ellen (Schwab) Dersch. She resided in Terre Haute, Indiana; Hermiston, Oregon; Portland, Oregon; Enterprise, Oregon and La Grande, Oregon. She graduated from Terre Haute North Vigo High School. She served our country while in the United States Air Force serving as a Military Policeman. She married Jon Gilliland and they were married for 32 years.
Jeri was employed at Pendleton Woolen Mills, Terry Trailers, and Department of Human Services counseling disabled couples. She enjoyed photography, and horseback riding. Her greatest achievement was finding her husband, Jon, and having two children after breaking her neck and becoming paralyzed and doctors telling her she would never have children.
Jeri is survived by her husband, Jon; children, Erik Gilliland (Taylor) of Athena, Oregon, Kirstin Gilliland (Ian Buzbee) of La Grande, Oregon, and Jillian Tye, of La Grande, Oregon; sisters, Beth DeFrance (John) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Sue Weger of Terre Haute, Indiana; brothers, Gary Dersch and Jack Dersch of Terre Haute, Indiana and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gareld and Mary Ellen; sisters, Bonnie England and Kay Jones and brother, Wayne Compton.
