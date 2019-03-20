Karen Frentress died March 13, 2019, 10 days after celebrating her 76th birthday. She was surrounded by the thoughtful caring members of the Wallowa County Medical Profession and her family and friends.
She was born Karen Rae Porter in Portland, OR, March 3, 1943 to Kathryn McConnell and Comer Charles Porter. Her family moved to Clackamas where she graduated from Clackamas Elementary School and continued with the same classmates to Clackamas High School being in the first class to go 4 years and graduate. In 1960, she married Darrel Frentress and had 3 children. Her marriage ended in 1964, but the two ran a successful Interstate Trucking business that fulfilled Karen’s dream of sending her children to college.
In addition to her career in bookkeeping and dispatching, Karen coached her daughter’s All-Star Softball team and served as a Boy Scout Den mother and Girl Scout leader.
After caring for her parents until their deaths, Karen was able to add a chapter to her own life. A lover of the outdoors, nature and family, she moved to Wallowa County to run a small farm, be near her daughters, and be a part of grandchildren’s lives. In Enterprise, Karen enjoyed being a caretaker of and spending time with her beloved grandchildren; she also became involved in 4-H. Always a champion of animals, Karen filled her hours with horses, goats, dogs, and other small animals. She was also an avid gardener with a beautiful yard full of flowers, trees and plants.
Beema, as she was known to her family and friends, loved books and birds, little children and living creatures, music, red licorice and popcorn.
Karen is survived by her 3 children, Julie Gomes (spouse-Ed Gomes), Jim Frentress, and Jennifer Frentress (spouse- Guillaume Gendre), her cousin Kathy Mendenhall (a sister to her from the time they summered together as young children), grandchildren — Casey, Charles, Christina, Michael, and Cole, great grandchildren – Phoenix, Paxton, Chase and Piper (coming April 2019). At her request, there will be no funeral or service. Those wishing to make a donation in honor of Karen may do so to Wallowa County Humane Society.
